Amy Sproat, CCC-SLP

Overview of Amy Sproat, CCC-SLP

Amy Sproat, CCC-SLP is a Hearing & Speech Therapist in Duluth, MN. 

Amy Sproat works at Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center in Duluth, MN with other offices in Superior, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amy Sproat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center
    1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811
  2. 2
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic
    3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Amy Sproat, CCC-SLP
    About Amy Sproat, CCC-SLP

    Specialties
    • Hearing & Speech Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1124571427
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

