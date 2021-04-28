Dr. Biegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amy Biegel, PHD
Overview
Dr. Amy Biegel, PHD is a Psychologist in Tampa, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3014 W Palmira Ave Ste 302, Tampa, FL 33629 Directions (813) 250-0111
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Biegel?
I worked with Dr. Biegel for several years and think she is one of the finest psychologists/therapists and human beings out there. Deeply caring, solid, supportive, intelligent, and nurturing would be how I describe her and my experience with her. The most highly recommended.
About Dr. Amy Biegel, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1831342559
Frequently Asked Questions
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Biegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.