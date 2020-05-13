See All Family Doctors in Amarillo, TX
Amy Brasher, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amy Brasher, FNP

Family Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amy Brasher, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. 

Amy Brasher works at Brasher Family Care Clinic in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brasher Family Care Clinic
    1900 S Coulter St Ste O, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 350-2389
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amy Brasher?

    May 13, 2020
    Mrs. Brasher is amazing! She spends time with her patients and is very sincere and concerned with their issues. I have spent my life working with doctors and nurse practitioners and Mrs. Brasher is hands down the best I've ever encountered.
    Josh — May 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amy Brasher, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Amy Brasher, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amy Brasher to family and friends

    Amy Brasher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amy Brasher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Brasher, FNP.

    About Amy Brasher, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922133966
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Brasher, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Brasher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Brasher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Brasher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Brasher works at Brasher Family Care Clinic in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Amy Brasher’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Amy Brasher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Brasher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Brasher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Brasher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amy Brasher, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.