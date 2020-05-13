Amy Brasher, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Brasher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Brasher, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Brasher, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX.
Amy Brasher works at
Locations
Brasher Family Care Clinic1900 S Coulter St Ste O, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 350-2389
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Mrs. Brasher is amazing! She spends time with her patients and is very sincere and concerned with their issues. I have spent my life working with doctors and nurse practitioners and Mrs. Brasher is hands down the best I've ever encountered.
About Amy Brasher, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1922133966
Amy Brasher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Brasher accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Brasher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Amy Brasher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Brasher.
