Amy Brownlee, PA-C
Overview
Amy Brownlee, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Highland Park, IL.
Amy Brownlee works at
Locations
-
1
Glazer Dermatology767 Park Ave W Ste 310, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 459-6611
-
2
Glazer Dermatology600 W Lake Cook Rd Ste 110, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 459-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- GENERAL
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Amy for over 10 years now. being a person with fair skin I've had a lot of sun related issues. Amy has diagnosed and treated my issues great. I followed Amy with her latest move so she could continue to treat me and advise me on my skin care. Amy has always been thorough with her exams and addressed my concerns with her expert knowledge.
About Amy Brownlee, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1104993401
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
