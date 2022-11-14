Amy Calice has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Calice
Overview of Amy Calice
Amy Calice is a Nurse Practitioner in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Amy Calice works at
Amy Calice's Office Locations
Regional Primary Care150 S Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 332-6000
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Amy several times since she has been with RPC. She is very easy to communicate with; she listens and then asks questions if more info is needed. She is very knowledgeable and up-to-date on tests and treatments. I would recommend her to any of my family & friends!
About Amy Calice
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1033605183
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Calice accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Calice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Calice works at
3 patients have reviewed Amy Calice. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Calice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Calice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Calice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.