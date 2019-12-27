Amy Cantley, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Cantley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Cantley, LPC
Overview
Amy Cantley, LPC is a Counselor in Murrells Inlet, SC.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
3938 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Medical Center
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Our whole family after a tragedy changed our lives forever Her profession has put her on a mission to absorb others tragedies and mental illness. I think you were to quick to judge after 1 appointment. Please don’t attempt to discourage others from seeking treatment from a woman who has dedicated her life to the betterment of others. I have never experienced anything like your describing. I wish you well my friend and I hope you have found the right person for your needs. Much love. God Bless
About Amy Cantley, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1730453036
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Cantley accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Cantley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Amy Cantley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Cantley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Cantley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Cantley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.