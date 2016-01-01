See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Prescott, AZ
Dr. Amy Champ, OD

Optometry
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Amy Champ, OD

Dr. Amy Champ, OD is an Optometrist in Prescott, AZ. 

Dr. Champ works at M&M Eye Institute - Prescott in Prescott, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Champ's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prescott
    3192 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 218-9272
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Accidental Eye Injuries
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Accidental Eye Injuries
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • American Republic
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Avesis
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • WellCare
    • Yavapai Long Term Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Amy Champ, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • Female
    • 1649238346
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Champ, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champ is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Champ has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Champ has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Champ works at M&M Eye Institute - Prescott in Prescott, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Champ’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Champ. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champ.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Champ, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Champ appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

