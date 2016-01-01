Amy Chehock, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Chehock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Chehock, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Chehock, APRN is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Amy Chehock works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806 Directions
Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic115 10th Ave NE Ste A, Deer River, MN 56636 DirectionsMonday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
Essentia Health-Ely Clinic300 W Conan St, Ely, MN 55731 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic730 E 34th St, Hibbing, MN 55746 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Essentia Health-International Falls Clinic2501 Keenan Dr, International Falls, MN 56649 Directions
Essentia Health-Northern Pines Clinic (Aurora)5211 Highway 110, Aurora, MN 55705 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Amy Chehock, APRN
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Female
- 1376941302
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Deer River
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora)
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Chehock accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amy Chehock using Healthline FindCare.
Amy Chehock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Chehock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Chehock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Chehock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Chehock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.