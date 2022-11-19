Dr. Amy Chen, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Chen, OD
Overview of Dr. Amy Chen, OD
Dr. Amy Chen, OD is an Optometrist in Flushing, NY.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Eye Center14020 Sanford Ave Apt 1C, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 762-3838
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
So the doctor herself is very talented, and the medical staff mean well. I think the business people are a little pushy, and the wait time is consistently 1.5+ hours long (even if you arrive on time).
About Dr. Amy Chen, OD
- Optometry
- English, Chinese
- 1568562775
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.