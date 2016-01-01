See All Nurse Practitioners in Bardstown, KY
Amy Corbett, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Amy Corbett, APRN

Amy Corbett, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bardstown, KY. 

Amy Corbett works at Astra Behavioral Health in Bardstown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amy Corbett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Astra Behavioral Health
    1013 Granite Dr, Bardstown, KY 40004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 349-3100
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Amy Corbett, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1811407000
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Corbett, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Corbett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Corbett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Corbett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Corbett works at Astra Behavioral Health in Bardstown, KY. View the full address on Amy Corbett’s profile.

    Amy Corbett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Corbett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Corbett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Corbett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

