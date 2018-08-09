Amy Crook accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Crook, LMFT
Amy Crook, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Federal Way, WA.
Federal Way Psychology Clinic801 S 336th St, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 230-6708
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I recommend Amy Crook to those needing marriage advise. I'm wife and I had some serious issues Lack of respect, treating each other in ways not loving, and abuse. I needed to change, and we needed a break. I so much wish the things I know now, I knew then. I wish I could have self reflected then to see where I was abusive and not a loving husband. Amy helped my wife get in a better situation, and has supported her since we separated. I appreciate that. I would recommend anyone to Amy Crook.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1346468055
Amy Crook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
