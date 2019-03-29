See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Amy Dadosky, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amy Dadosky, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Amy Dadosky, APRN

Amy Dadosky, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Amy Dadosky works at THE CHRIST HOSPITAL PHYSICIANS PRIMARY CARE in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Angela Wunsch, FNP
Angela Wunsch, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Verlena Daniels, NP
Verlena Daniels, NP
1.0 (1)
View Profile

Amy Dadosky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Christ Hospital Physicians Primary Care
    7545 Beechmont Ave Ste A, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 624-9100
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amy Dadosky?

    Mar 29, 2019
    I echo Kelly's (Jul 09, 2018) comments. I was VERY impressed. Amy is very knowledgeable, I didn't have to wait at all, and she spent LOTS of time making sure she understood my medical issues. I will definitely be seeing her again.
    — Mar 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amy Dadosky, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Amy Dadosky, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amy Dadosky to family and friends

    Amy Dadosky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amy Dadosky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Dadosky, APRN.

    About Amy Dadosky, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285152850
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Dadosky, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Dadosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Dadosky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Dadosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Dadosky works at THE CHRIST HOSPITAL PHYSICIANS PRIMARY CARE in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Amy Dadosky’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Amy Dadosky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Dadosky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Dadosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Dadosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amy Dadosky, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.