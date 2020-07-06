Amy Davis, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Davis, PA
Overview
Amy Davis, PA is a Physician Assistant in Louisville, KY.
Amy Davis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care10216 Taylorsville Road Suite 400, Louisville, KY 40299 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Davis?
Amy is amazing. Both my wife and I see her for well-checks and when something arises. Her bedside manner is A+ and it is very clear that she genuinely cares about her patients. Such levels of both empathy and thoroughness are rare to find in a single physician.
About Amy Davis, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1871607036
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amy Davis using Healthline FindCare.
Amy Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Davis works at
21 patients have reviewed Amy Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.