Amy Defranco, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Overview of Amy Defranco, ARNP

Amy Defranco, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Perry, MI. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Purdue University.

Amy Defranco works at Clarkson Eyecare in Perry, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amy Defranco's Office Locations

    Clarkson Eyecare
    124 N Main, Perry, MI 48872 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 221-1472
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • The Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust

    About Amy Defranco, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 5 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962045393
    Education & Certifications

    • Purdue University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Defranco, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Defranco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Defranco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Defranco works at Clarkson Eyecare in Perry, MI. View the full address on Amy Defranco’s profile.

    Amy Defranco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Defranco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Defranco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Defranco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

