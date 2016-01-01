See All Nurse Practitioners in Wintersville, OH
Amy Dorsey, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amy Dorsey, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amy Dorsey, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wintersville, OH. 

Amy Dorsey works at Trinity Family Care in Wintersville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Family Care
    107 Main St, Wintersville, OH 43953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Amy Dorsey?

Photo: Amy Dorsey, CRNP
How would you rate your experience with Amy Dorsey, CRNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Amy Dorsey to family and friends

Amy Dorsey's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Amy Dorsey

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Dorsey, CRNP.

About Amy Dorsey, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1194780924
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center West

Frequently Asked Questions

Amy Dorsey, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Dorsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amy Dorsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amy Dorsey works at Trinity Family Care in Wintersville, OH. View the full address on Amy Dorsey’s profile.

Amy Dorsey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Dorsey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Dorsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Dorsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.