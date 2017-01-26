Overview

Dr. Amy Edelen, DC is a Chiropractor in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Edelen works at Foster Therapeutic, LLC in Owensboro, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.