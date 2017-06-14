Amy Farabaugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Farabaugh, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Farabaugh, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in La Mesa, CA.
Amy Farabaugh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University Square Medical Clinic Inc7339 El Cajon Blvd Ste I, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 698-0606
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Farabaugh?
Amy is a wonderful physician and is very thorough with visits. She makes you feel very comfortable.
About Amy Farabaugh, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1477926319
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Farabaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Farabaugh works at
3 patients have reviewed Amy Farabaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Farabaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Farabaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Farabaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.