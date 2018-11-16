See All Interventional Cardiologists in Chattanooga, TN
Brian Negus

Interventional Cardiology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Brian Negus

Brian Negus is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. 

Brian Negus works at The Chattanooga Heart Institute in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brian Negus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Chattanooga Heart Institute
    2501 Citico Ave Ste C, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Nov 16, 2018
Amy and her MA are wonderful. Always respond in timely manner. Always fit me in quickly. She listens and is compassionate and kind. Also, the wait is short! I recommend her to everyone.
— Nov 16, 2018
About Brian Negus

Specialties
  • Interventional Cardiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1275903171
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

