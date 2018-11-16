Brian Negus is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Negus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brian Negus
Overview of Brian Negus
Brian Negus is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.
Brian Negus works at
Brian Negus' Office Locations
-
1
The Chattanooga Heart Institute2501 Citico Ave Ste C, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brian Negus?
Amy and her MA are wonderful. Always respond in timely manner. Always fit me in quickly. She listens and is compassionate and kind. Also, the wait is short! I recommend her to everyone.
About Brian Negus
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1275903171
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Negus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Brian Negus using Healthline FindCare.
Brian Negus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brian Negus works at
2 patients have reviewed Brian Negus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Negus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Negus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Negus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.