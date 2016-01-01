See All Family Doctors in Berlin, WI
Amy Felberg, NP

Family Medicine
Overview

Amy Felberg, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Berlin, WI. 

Amy Felberg works at ThedaCare Physicians Berlin in Berlin, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Berlin
    225 Memorial Dr # 2000, Berlin, WI 54923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4779
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Insurance Accepted
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Amy Felberg, NP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1124644935
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

