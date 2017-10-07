Amy Forton, LADC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Forton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Forton, LADC
Overview
Amy Forton, LADC is a Counselor in Henderson, NV.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2821 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 121, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 451-2141
-
2
Henderson Family Therapy2518 Anthem Village Dr Ste 103, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (725) 222-1147Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Forton?
There are not enough words to express her professionalism and compassion!
About Amy Forton, LADC
- Counseling
- English
- 1205108321
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Forton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Forton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Amy Forton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Forton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Forton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Forton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.