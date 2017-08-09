Amy Frank, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Frank, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Frank, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Katy, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine Physician Assistant Studies.
Locations
Pain Relief Associates21406 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 344-2335
- 2 550 S Katy Fort Bend County Rd Ste 300, Katy, TX 77494 Directions
Comprehensive Wellness Intentions21700 Kingsland Blvd Ste 106, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (832) 628-6468
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is wonderful!!!! She takes the time needed to go over everything with you and she actually listens to what you have to say in regards to how you feel. As a patient with Hoshimotos, you are not just another lab test for her and that's important. She diagnoses not only based on your lab results, but how you as a patient are responding to the medication and treatment she has recommended. My 14 year old daughter has an appointment next week with Amy, and we drive from Friendswood to see her.
About Amy Frank, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1982650057
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine Physician Assistant Studies
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Amy Frank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Amy Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Frank.
