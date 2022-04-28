See All Family Doctors in Fort Myers, FL
Amy Frantz, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amy Frantz, APRN

Family Medicine
4.7 (38)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Amy Frantz, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Amy Frantz works at Lee Community Healthcare Inc. - N Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Community Healthcare Inc. - N Fort Myers
    13279 N Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 488-4937
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amy Frantz?

    Apr 28, 2022
    Amy makes seeing a doctor a relaxing great experience. It's a pleasure going to the doctor.
    — Apr 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amy Frantz, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Amy Frantz, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amy Frantz to family and friends

    Amy Frantz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amy Frantz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Frantz, APRN.

    About Amy Frantz, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1952855330
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cape Coral Hospital
    • Gulf Coast Medical Center
    • Lee Memorial Hospital
    • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
    • HealthPark Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Frantz, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Frantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Frantz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Frantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Frantz works at Lee Community Healthcare Inc. - N Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Amy Frantz’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Amy Frantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Frantz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Frantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Frantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.