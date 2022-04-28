Amy Frantz, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Frantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Frantz, APRN
Overview
Amy Frantz, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Amy Frantz works at
Locations
-
1
Lee Community Healthcare Inc. - N Fort Myers13279 N Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33903 Directions (239) 488-4937
Insurance Accepted
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Frantz?
Amy makes seeing a doctor a relaxing great experience. It's a pleasure going to the doctor.
About Amy Frantz, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1952855330
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- HealthPark Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Frantz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Frantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Frantz works at
38 patients have reviewed Amy Frantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Frantz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Frantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Frantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.