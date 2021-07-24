See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Amy Baez, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Amy Baez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Amy Baez works at Novant Health Glen Meade OB/GYN - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glen Meade Ob Gyn PA
    1809 Glen Meade Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-2917
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Amy Baez, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1245625011
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Baez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Baez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Baez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Baez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Baez works at Novant Health Glen Meade OB/GYN - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Amy Baez’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Amy Baez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Baez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Baez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Baez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

