Dr. Amy Goodrum, PHD
Overview
Dr. Amy Goodrum, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fayetteville, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7000 E Genesee St Lyndon Office Park Bldg C, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 449-4677
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has helped our daughter tremendously over the past three years. I cannot say enough good things about her work!
About Dr. Amy Goodrum, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134232747
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodrum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodrum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodrum.
