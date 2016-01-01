See All Physicians Assistants in Tulsa, OK
Amy Gordon, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.3 (24)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Amy Gordon, PA is a Physician Assistant in Tulsa, OK. 

Amy Gordon works at Oklahoma Pain and Wellness Center in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Pain and Wellness Center
    2811 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 935-3240
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Amy Gordon, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407159411
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Gordon works at Oklahoma Pain and Wellness Center in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Amy Gordon’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Amy Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

