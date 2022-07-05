Amy Graves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Graves, NP
Overview of Amy Graves, NP
Amy Graves, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Amy Graves works at
Amy Graves' Office Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-8422
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Graves?
You feel like she has plenty of time to spend at your visits. Answers all my questions and gives me more education on top of my question. I feel we can relate to each other. Her knowledge and caring have made her invaluable to me as a part of my care at Vanderbilt. I trust her.
About Amy Graves, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700055043
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Graves accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Graves works at
5 patients have reviewed Amy Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Graves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Graves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Graves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.