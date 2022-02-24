See All Nurse Practitioners in Dickinson, ND
Amy Guzman, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Amy Guzman, NP

Amy Guzman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dickinson, ND. 

Amy Guzman works at St. Joseph's Women's Clinic in Dickinson, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amy Guzman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Catholic Health Initiatives Saint Alexius Health
    2500 Fairway St Ofc 2, Dickinson, ND 58601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Amy Guzman, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1306495072
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson

    Amy Guzman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Guzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Guzman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Guzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Guzman works at St. Joseph's Women's Clinic in Dickinson, ND. View the full address on Amy Guzman’s profile.

    Amy Guzman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Guzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Guzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Guzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

