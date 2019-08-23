See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Amy Hadfield, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amy Hadfield, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Amy Hadfield, ARNP

Amy Hadfield, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Amy Hadfield works at Galen Medical Group - OB/GYN in Chattanooga, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Enesa Spreco, NP
Enesa Spreco, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Joyce Beardsley, NP
Joyce Beardsley, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Deborah Thomas, ANP-BC
Deborah Thomas, ANP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Amy Hadfield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Galen Medical Group Obgyn
    1651 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 201, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 899-9133
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amy Hadfield?

    Aug 23, 2019
    She was eager to help me figure out the problem! Super nice and informed me on lots of things.
    — Aug 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amy Hadfield, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Amy Hadfield, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amy Hadfield to family and friends

    Amy Hadfield's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amy Hadfield

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Hadfield, ARNP.

    About Amy Hadfield, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669982476
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Hadfield has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Hadfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Hadfield works at Galen Medical Group - OB/GYN in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Amy Hadfield’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Amy Hadfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Hadfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Hadfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Hadfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amy Hadfield, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.