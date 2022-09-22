Amy Hanford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Hanford, FNP
Overview of Amy Hanford, FNP
Amy Hanford, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Amy Hanford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Amy Hanford's Office Locations
-
1
Paradise Valley Family Medicine11209 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 494-5155
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Hanford?
I saw Amy Hanford for my annual physical a few days ago. She was very attentive, took the time to answer all my questions and recommend several treatment options. She also followed up with me about urgent issues in a timely manner. She made me feel cared for. I highly recommend Amy.
About Amy Hanford, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699152900
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Hanford accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Hanford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Hanford works at
7 patients have reviewed Amy Hanford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Hanford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Hanford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Hanford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.