Amy Harrington, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Amy Harrington, ARNP

Amy Harrington, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clearwater, FL. 

Amy Harrington works at THOMAS WALTER MD in Clearwater, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amy Harrington's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas S Walter MD PA
    3251 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 102, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 669-6242
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 21, 2016
    If you are looking for a good OBGYN, I highly recommend Amy Harrington. I have been going to this office for many years. Amy is very friendly and knowledgeable. The office staff are all nice, too.
    Sheila K in Clearwater, FL — Jun 21, 2016
    About Amy Harrington, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366430449
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Harrington has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Harrington works at THOMAS WALTER MD in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Amy Harrington’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Amy Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Harrington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Harrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Harrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

