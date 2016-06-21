Amy Harrington has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Harrington, ARNP
Overview of Amy Harrington, ARNP
Amy Harrington, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clearwater, FL.
Amy Harrington's Office Locations
Thomas S Walter MD PA3251 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 102, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 669-6242
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you are looking for a good OBGYN, I highly recommend Amy Harrington. I have been going to this office for many years. Amy is very friendly and knowledgeable. The office staff are all nice, too.
About Amy Harrington, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366430449
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Harrington accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Amy Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Harrington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Harrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Harrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.