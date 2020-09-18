Amy Hennessy is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Hennessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Hennessy
Overview
Amy Hennessy is a Physician Assistant in Toledo, OH.
Locations
Mounir Boutros MD Inc5951 Renaissance Pl Ste C, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (567) 297-1631
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Renaissance Dermatology and I actually have to a few of my friends who have had the same great experience as I did. I see Amy and Dr. Boutros and they are both very caring and knowledgeable. After each appointment I feel that they listened to my concerns and addressed everything in a professional way that I could understand and feel confident about. After not being to a dermatologist is some years, I had some concerning skin issues and I have always felt taken care of in their office by Amy and Dr. Boutros (& staff) and without question trusted their plan of care.
About Amy Hennessy
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Amy Hennessy accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Hennessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
