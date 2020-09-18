See All Physicians Assistants in Toledo, OH
Amy Hennessy

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Amy Hennessy is a Physician Assistant in Toledo, OH. 

Amy Hennessy works at Mounir Boutros MD Inc in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mounir Boutros MD Inc
    5951 Renaissance Pl Ste C, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 297-1631
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Sep 18, 2020
    I would highly recommend Renaissance Dermatology and I actually have to a few of my friends who have had the same great experience as I did. I see Amy and Dr. Boutros and they are both very caring and knowledgeable. After each appointment I feel that they listened to my concerns and addressed everything in a professional way that I could understand and feel confident about. After not being to a dermatologist is some years, I had some concerning skin issues and I have always felt taken care of in their office by Amy and Dr. Boutros (& staff) and without question trusted their plan of care.
    Shelby Meyer — Sep 18, 2020
    About Amy Hennessy

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1629403134
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

