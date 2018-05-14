Amy Hoffman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Hoffman, NP
Overview
Amy Hoffman, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Middlebury, IN.
Amy Hoffman works at
Locations
-
1
Middlebury226 W US 20, Middlebury, IN 46540 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Hoffman?
Amy is kind and easy to speak to and explains things very well. Unfortunately, I feel that she may be somewhat dismissive with concerns i have had in the past. But all in all, I really feel comfortable going to her with my issues.
About Amy Hoffman, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1053751461
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Hoffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Hoffman accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Hoffman works at
Amy Hoffman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.