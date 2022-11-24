See All Counselors in West Hartford, CT
Amy Hunter, LPC

Amy Hunter, LPC is a Counselor in West Hartford, CT. 

Amy Hunter works at Women's Center for Psychotherapy in West Hartford, CT.

    Women's Center for Psychotherapy
    784 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06119 (860) 523-4450
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Nov 24, 2022
    Finally found a provider who utilizes DBT in trauma work. Dr. Hunter has been so kind and compassionate with our child! Couldn't be happier with our child's progress.
    About Amy Hunter, LPC

    Counseling
    English
    1548592124
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Amy Hunter works at Women's Center for Psychotherapy in West Hartford, CT.

    10 patients have reviewed Amy Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

