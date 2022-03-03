Overview of Amy Jacobs, NP

Amy Jacobs, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Amy Jacobs works at Women's Specialists of Clear Lake - Webster in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and Humana Health Plan of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.