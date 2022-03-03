See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Webster, TX
Amy Jacobs, NP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Amy Jacobs, NP

Amy Jacobs, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.

Amy Jacobs works at Women's Specialists of Clear Lake - Webster in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and Humana Health Plan of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amy Jacobs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Specialists of Clear Lake - Webster
    400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 300, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3604
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 03, 2022
    I highly recommend Amy Jacobs, NP. She is professional and friendly. She creates a welcoming and comfortable environment.
    — Mar 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amy Jacobs, NP
    About Amy Jacobs, NP

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1841588605
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Jacobs, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Jacobs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Jacobs works at Women's Specialists of Clear Lake - Webster in Webster, TX. View the full address on Amy Jacobs’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Amy Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Jacobs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

