Amy Karnilowicz, LMFT
Overview
Amy Karnilowicz, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Hartford, CT.
Locations
- 1 836 Farmington Ave Ste 101B, West Hartford, CT 06119 Directions (860) 216-5116
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Amy has helped me so much with my relationship and my anxiety issues. She put things in perspective and gave great advice on how to communicate better. I am so much more positive about life and able to put things behind me. She is a great listener, non judgmental and easily available for sessions. I would highly recommend her.
About Amy Karnilowicz, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1417020587
