Amy Keim, PA
Amy Keim, PA is a Physician Assistant in Washington, DC. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey.
Amy Keim works at
Laboratory Corporation of America2150 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 715-4600Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dupont1350 Connecticut Ave NW Ste 1250, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 204-1088
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Physician Assistant (PA)
English
- 1487636395
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Amy Keim accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Keim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Keim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Keim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Keim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Keim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.