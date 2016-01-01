See All Physicians Assistants in Washington, DC
Amy Keim, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amy Keim, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Amy Keim, PA is a Physician Assistant in Washington, DC. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey.

Amy Keim works at Capitol Vascular Care in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Emily Grisnik, PA-C
Emily Grisnik, PA-C
4.8 (36)
View Profile
Paulina Proska Crouse, PA-C
Paulina Proska Crouse, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Caroline Glick, PA-C
Caroline Glick, PA-C
4.7 (13)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Laboratory Corporation of America
    2150 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 715-4600
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dupont
    1350 Connecticut Ave NW Ste 1250, Washington, DC 20036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 204-1088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Headache
High Cholesterol
Injuries
Headache
High Cholesterol
Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amy Keim?

    Photo: Amy Keim, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Amy Keim, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amy Keim to family and friends

    Amy Keim's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amy Keim

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Keim, PA.

    About Amy Keim, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487636395
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Keim, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Keim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Keim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Keim works at Capitol Vascular Care in Washington, DC. View the full address on Amy Keim’s profile.

    Amy Keim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Keim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Keim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Keim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amy Keim, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.