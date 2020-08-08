Dr. Amy Knapp, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Knapp, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Knapp, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Sun City West, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Neuropsychology Consultants (McKinney, Texas)
Dr. Knapp works at
Locations
Center for Neurology and Spine14418 W Meeker Blvd Ste 200, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 322-5700
Center for Neurology and Spine13640 N 99th Ave, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 322-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She answered all my questions, explained everything in layman’s terms and was so kind and compassionate. She’s the best!
About Dr. Amy Knapp, PSY.D
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1235297425
Education & Certifications
- Neuropsychology Consultants (McKinney, Texas)
- Neuropsychological Services Of Lansing (Lansing, Michigan)
- SUNY Oswego (Oswego, New York)
