Dr. Amy Knapp, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Sun City West, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Neuropsychology Consultants (McKinney, Texas)



Dr. Knapp works at AZ Integrated Neuro Spine and Pain in Sun City West, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.