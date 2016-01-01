Amy Lett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Lett
Offers telehealth
Overview of Amy Lett
Amy Lett is a Nurse Practitioner in Longview, TX.
Amy Lett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Amy Lett's Office Locations
-
1
Special Health Resources for Texas Inc.402 N 7th St, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 785-0078
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Lett?
About Amy Lett
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013458272
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Lett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Lett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Lett works at
Amy Lett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Lett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Lett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Lett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.