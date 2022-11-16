See All Dermatologists in King of Prussia, PA
Amy Levinson, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amy Levinson, CRNP

Dermatology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Amy Levinson, CRNP is a Dermatologist in King of Prussia, PA. 

Amy Levinson works at Keystone Dermatology Partners in King of Prussia, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Keystone Dermatology Partners
    216 Mall Blvd Ste 101, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Keystone Dermatology Partners
    2300 Computer Rd Ste A8, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amy Levinson?

    Nov 16, 2022
    Amy is extremely professional and is a very skilled practitioner. I am very happy to have found this practice and especially, Amy!
    GC — Nov 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amy Levinson, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Amy Levinson, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amy Levinson to family and friends

    Amy Levinson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amy Levinson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Levinson, CRNP.

    About Amy Levinson, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1154743458
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Levinson, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Levinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Levinson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Levinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Amy Levinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Levinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Levinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Levinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.