Amy Levinson, CRNP
Overview
Amy Levinson, CRNP is a Dermatologist in King of Prussia, PA.
Amy Levinson works at
Locations
Keystone Dermatology Partners216 Mall Blvd Ste 101, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions
Keystone Dermatology Partners2300 Computer Rd Ste A8, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Amy is extremely professional and is a very skilled practitioner. I am very happy to have found this practice and especially, Amy!
About Amy Levinson, CRNP
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Levinson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Levinson accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Levinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Amy Levinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Levinson.
