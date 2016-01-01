See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Amy Lewis, APN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amy Lewis, APN

Internal Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amy Lewis, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Amy Lewis works at Oak Street Health Irvington in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Irvington
    6401 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 972-9742
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amy Lewis?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amy Lewis, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Amy Lewis, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amy Lewis to family and friends

    Amy Lewis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amy Lewis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Lewis, APN.

    About Amy Lewis, APN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1639721525
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Lewis, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Lewis works at Oak Street Health Irvington in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Amy Lewis’s profile.

    Amy Lewis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.