Amy McAnulty, ANP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy McAnulty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy McAnulty, ANP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Amy McAnulty, ANP-C
Amy McAnulty, ANP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Amy McAnulty works at
Amy McAnulty's Office Locations
-
1
El Paso Pain Center3215 GATEWAY BLVD W, El Paso, TX 79903 Directions (915) 598-7246Monday7:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy McAnulty?
Amy has taken good care of me with her compassionate and empathetic approach. I always feel like I'm visiting a good friend. She really listens and always offers an array of treatments that she seems very knowledgeable about. I recommend her to anyone.
About Amy McAnulty, ANP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831428614
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy McAnulty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amy McAnulty accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy McAnulty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy McAnulty works at
84 patients have reviewed Amy McAnulty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy McAnulty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy McAnulty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy McAnulty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.