See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Amy McIntyre, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amy McIntyre, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Amy McIntyre, NP

Amy McIntyre, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Amy McIntyre works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Mary Foster, APRN
Mary Foster, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Rebecca Church, APN
Rebecca Church, APN
3.0 (28)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Amy McIntyre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amy McIntyre?

    Apr 17, 2018
    Very compassionate,listens to her patients and explains treatment options very well . Easy to feel comfortable discussing any issues that I have relating my health treatment
    Newsome — Apr 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amy McIntyre, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Amy McIntyre, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amy McIntyre to family and friends

    Amy McIntyre's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amy McIntyre

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy McIntyre, NP.

    About Amy McIntyre, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699138933
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy McIntyre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy McIntyre works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Amy McIntyre’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Amy McIntyre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy McIntyre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy McIntyre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy McIntyre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amy McIntyre, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.