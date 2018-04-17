Amy McIntyre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amy McIntyre, NP
Amy McIntyre, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Amy McIntyre's Office Locations
Southwest Medical Associates4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 877-5199Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Very compassionate,listens to her patients and explains treatment options very well . Easy to feel comfortable discussing any issues that I have relating my health treatment
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Amy McIntyre accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Amy McIntyre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy McIntyre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy McIntyre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy McIntyre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.