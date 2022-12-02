Dr. Amy Miller, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Miller, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Miller, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Psychology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Doctorate Degree.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1305 Remington Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 845-4045
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
I contacted Dr. Miller for therapy but she was not able to treat me due to availability issues. She still went out of her way to provide referrals & other resources!
About Dr. Amy Miller, PSY.D
- Psychology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1346342268
Education & Certifications
- Doctorate Degree
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.