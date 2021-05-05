Dr. Montague has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amy Montague, PHD
Overview
Dr. Amy Montague, PHD is a Psychologist in La Jolla, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4180 La Jolla Village Dr Ste 250, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-0801
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montague?
Dr. Montague uses her extensive training and natural interpersonal skills to help teens and families navigate these challenging times.
About Dr. Amy Montague, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1639260722
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Montague. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montague.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montague, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montague appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.