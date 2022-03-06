See All Counselors in Cataumet, MA
Amy Moreira, MA is a Counselor in Cataumet, MA. 

Amy Moreira works at More MH Counseling, LLC, Pawtucket, RI in Cataumet, MA with other offices in New Bedford, MA and Pawtucket, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    More MH Counseling, LLC, Pawtucket, RI
    12 Millenium Dr, Cataumet, MA 02534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 499-8525
  2. 2
    More MH Counseling
    543 North St, New Bedford, MA 02740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 499-8525
  3. 3
    More MH Counseling
    750 East Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 499-8525

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 06, 2022
    I had a really hard time finding someone to talk to but Amy took time to listen to me and make time for me and I really needed it. Her personality and smile alone helps me feel better and she has taught me so much to help myself. I think she is the best.
    Rachel C. — Mar 06, 2022
    Photo: Amy Moreira, MA
    About Amy Moreira, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558759290
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Bradley Hosp
    Undergraduate School
    • Bridgewater State College
