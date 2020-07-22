Amy Morrison, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Morrison, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Morrison, PA is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Amy Morrison works at
Locations
-
1
Georgetown Community17746 Preston Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75252 Directions (972) 656-9532Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Morrison?
Amy is awesome she listens and provides you with lots of different types of resources ( books, ideas,counselors etc) to help you feel better as a whole person
About Amy Morrison, PA
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1376508184
Education & Certifications
- Butler University
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Morrison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Morrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Morrison works at
Amy Morrison speaks Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Amy Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Morrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.