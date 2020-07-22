See All Psychiatrists in Dallas, TX
Amy Morrison, PA

Psychiatry
4.3 (85)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amy Morrison, PA is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Amy Morrison works at Morrison Clinic in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgetown Community
    17746 Preston Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75252 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 656-9532
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jul 22, 2020
    Amy is awesome she listens and provides you with lots of different types of resources ( books, ideas,counselors etc) to help you feel better as a whole person
    — Jul 22, 2020
    About Amy Morrison, PA

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376508184
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Butler University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Morrison, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amy Morrison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Morrison works at Morrison Clinic in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Amy Morrison’s profile.

    85 patients have reviewed Amy Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Morrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

