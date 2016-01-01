Amy Mueller, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Mueller, OTR
Overview of Amy Mueller, OTR
Amy Mueller, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Fargo, ND.
Amy Mueller works at
Amy Mueller's Office Locations
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Amy Mueller, OTR
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Mueller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amy Mueller using Healthline FindCare.
Amy Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Mueller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.