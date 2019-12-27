See All Physicians Assistants in Kissimmee, FL
Amy Myler Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amy Myler

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Amy Myler is a Physician Assistant in Kissimmee, FL. 

Amy Myler works at J.M.J. Family Practice in Kissimmee, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Vincent Polich, PA-C
Vincent Polich, PA-C
4.6 (37)
View Profile
Cristian Gallo, PA-C
Cristian Gallo, PA-C
5.0 (24)
View Profile
Michael Barrera, PA-C
Michael Barrera, PA-C
4.7 (25)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    J.M.J. Family Practice
    300 N JOHN YOUNG PKWY, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 935-9012
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amy Myler?

    Dec 27, 2019
    Amy is very through and looks for root cause when treating medical issues. She does not just cover up by medicating a patient but works very diligently to solve the issue at hand. She is extremely bright, personable and has very high emotional intelligence. Smartest functional medicine provider around.
    Indialantic — Dec 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amy Myler
    How would you rate your experience with Amy Myler?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amy Myler to family and friends

    Amy Myler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amy Myler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amy Myler.

    About Amy Myler

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770022451
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amy Myler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amy Myler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amy Myler works at J.M.J. Family Practice in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Amy Myler’s profile.

    Amy Myler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Myler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Myler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Myler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amy Myler?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.