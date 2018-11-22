Amy Paine, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Paine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Paine, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Stuart, FL.
Coastal Medical and Wellness Center3257 SE Salerno Rd Unit 3, Stuart, FL 34997 Directions (772) 286-5277Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Healthy Results, LLC1100 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd Ste 105, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 800-3037
- HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Amy cared for my husband and I with the utmost knowledge and compassion. I am a nurse, but despise going to the doctor and avoid it at all costs. Amy put me at ease and made me feel comfortable and cared for. She takes the time to listen and has a great way of explaining things. She is smart, compassionate, and dedicated. 5 stars aren’t enough!!! She is beyond that. I trust her experience and judgment without hesitation! Try her out you won’t be disappointed.
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- University of Memphis
Amy Paine works at
