Overview

Amy Paul, LPC is a Counselor in Southampton, PA. 

Amy Paul works at Amy R. Paul, MS, NCC, LPC in Southampton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amy R. Paul, MS, NCC, LPC
    736 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 354-0161

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychotherapy Services
Psychotherapy Services

Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Amy Paul, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104895457
